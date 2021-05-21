PSX for incentivising SMEs’ listing

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday advised the government to encourage listing of small and medium enterprises in the capital market through tax incentives.

In budget proposals for the next fiscal year, PSX said it recently launched the growth enterprise market (GEM) board to list SMEs for an access to alternative sources of capital.

Tax rate for listed SMEs should be lower by giving them enhanced tax credit after listing, PSX said. The corporate tax rate for listed companies should be reduced, which will prove to be a positive step for documentation of the economy and revenue generation, it said.

The core principles of the 14 proposals presented by PSX is to increase the size and depth of the capital market by incentivising new listings and increasing the investor base, without impacting government revenues. All the proposals essentially focus on impediments and disincentives that are negatively impacting the development of the capital market, as well as the documented corporate sector.

PSX CEO Farrukh Khan said Pakistan’s capital market has immense potential to contribute to our country’s economic growth. “PSX remains committed to building the capacity and trust required for capital formation and financial inclusion by introducing new products and investing in world-class trading infrastructure,” he said.

The recommendations are primarily designed to remove the disincentives, and the incidence of double, and at times multiple, taxation that are penalizing capital formation, which is essential for our corporate sector to be able to compete effectively in the world. Most proposals are revenue neutral, and in many cases, likely to increase the government’s revenue.

Some of the key points in the budget proposals include reform of capital gains tax, rationalisation of tax rates of listed companies and small and medium enterprises, introduction of savings and investment accounts, documenting the real estate sector and promotion of real estate investment trusts and introduction of long term and consistent tax policies.

Recent changes in capital gains tax (CGT) structure for real estate and construction has created a tax driven distortion between listed and other asset classes, where the CGT rate is very high for listed investments. CGT is also high in Pakistan compared to regional and developed economies.

PSX proposed that the CGT for listed securities should be aligned with that of other asset classes and brought in line with international levels. A reduction or a time bound elimination of CGT will be a major incentive to attract new local and foreign investors, without any significant loss of tax revenue and will in fact increase tax revenue in the medium term. PSX has also put forward budgetary proposals recommending the introduction of registered savings and investment accounts and individual savings accounts (ISAs), especially suited for Pakistan. This will help increase the low savings and investment levels in Pakistan, while enabling investors to accumulate savings to achieve life goals by investing in the capital market.

As much as favorable tax treatment, investors need a stable and predictable tax environment. Government must consider adopting long term measures to promote savings and investment and development of the capital market. Tax consultative committee for capital markets should meet regularly to discuss all tax measures impacting the capital markets.