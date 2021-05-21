Central bank expected to leave interest rate unchanged

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan is expected to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent in the monetary policy meeting scheduled for next week, analysts said on Thursday.

A number of analysts interviewed by The News expected the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to hold interest rates steady at 7 percent for a fifth consecutive time on Friday. The SBP had cut its policy rate by 625 basis points last year.

“Our expectation for the upcoming monetary policy is that SBP will keep interest rates unchanged in line with its forward guidance at 7 percent,” said Mustafa Mustansir, head of research at Taurus Securities Limited.

“The key here is to understand that SBP is very clear that only when inflationary pressures caused by aggregate demand increase will there be a chance to increase interest rates and that too gradually,” Mustansir said.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities concurred. “No change now. Going forward [it] depends on global commodity and especially oil prices,” Sohail said.

On a forward guidance, the SBP expects monetary policy settings to remain broadly unchanged in the near term. As the recovery becomes more durable and the economy returns to full capacity, any adjustments in the policy rate are expected to be measured and gradual to achieve mildly positive real interest rates.

The SBP is likely to balance its aim of supporting the economy with the chances that the new taxes in the upcoming budget and rise in global commodity prices will increase inflation.

The SBP expects inflation for FY2021 to remain intact at 7-9 percent. In the medium-term inflation target remains 5-7 percent. The consumer price index-based inflation increased to 11.1 percent in April from 9.1 percent in the previous month.

“We expect no change in the interest rates in the upcoming MPS. SBP focus would remain to spur growth in COVID hit economy, and current account surplus during 9MFY21 has provided support towards sustainable growth,” said Awais Ashraf, head of research at Foundation Securities.

Pakistan’s economy was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic as it imposed strict coronavirus curbs for most of 2020. Its real gross domestic product declined by 0.4 percent in the last fiscal year, the first economic contraction since fiscal year 1952.

The SBP foresees the economy to grow 3 percent in the current fiscal year after revised its forecast higher from above 2 percent. The IMF projects 1.5 percent GDP growth for FY2021, while the World Bank expects a 1.3 percent economic growth.

Analysts said the pace of recovery will depend on how the COVID-19 situation develops, and how the economy deals with a third wave of infections.

While the vaccination program is underway, the country is facing a fresh spike in coronavirus cases.

The latest treasury bills auction result showed that investors are seeing status quo in May policy, but started anticipating a hike in interest rates in the next fiscal year. “Our expectation for remaining quarters of CY21 is a 50bps hike during the second half of 2021,” Mustansir said. The policy rate is likely to increase by 200 bps in FY2022, Ashraf said.