close
Fri May 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2021

SBP cancels firm’s license

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on May 20, 2021 has cancelled the license of M/s Karwan Exchange Company ‘B’ (Pvt) Limited on account of violations of SBP’s regulations, a statement said on Thursday.

“The said exchange company, including its head office and branches, have been debarred from undertaking any kind of foreign exchange related business activity,” it said.

Latest News

More From Business