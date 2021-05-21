SBP cancels firm’s license

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on May 20, 2021 has cancelled the license of M/s Karwan Exchange Company ‘B’ (Pvt) Limited on account of violations of SBP’s regulations, a statement said on Thursday.
“The said exchange company, including its head office and branches, have been debarred from undertaking any kind of foreign exchange related business activity,” it said.