US sanctions two Yemeni Huthi commanders

DUBAI: The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against two of Yemen’s Huthi rebel commanders, who are leading an offensive to seize the last northern government stronghold of Marib. Yemen’s civil war, which started in 2014, pits Iran-backed Huthi rebels against an internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said sanctions were placed on Mohammed Abdul Kareem al-Ghamari, the Huthi’s Chief of the General Staff, who is leading the push to seize Marib, as well as Youssef al-Madani, another Huthi commander leading forces in the campaign.