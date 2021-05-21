close
Fri May 21, 2021
AFP
May 21, 2021

EU tells Azerbaijan to release prisoners

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday called on Azerbaijan to free "without further delay" all remaining Armenian prisoners held since a war last year over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The release of all Armenian detainees is essential for building confidence and trust and would be an important political gesture," European Commission member Helena Dalli told European lawmakers on behalf of foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "We welcomed the release of five Armenian detainees on the 29th of January and of three on the 4th of May.

