Unvaccinated US lawmakers a danger to Congress, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON: Unvaccinated Republican lawmakers pose a danger to other members of Congress and staff, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday as she attacked the "selfishness" of colleagues who refuse to protect against Covid-19.

The top congressional Democrat’s criticism of opponents as a health "dangerment" comes as a debate swells over Capitol Hill mask mandates, which Republicans have demanded be lifted as the Biden administration eases its guidance on face coverings.

"It is unfortunate that a large number of people in the Congress have refused to be vaccinated... or have been vaccinated and don’t want to admit it," Pelosi said, noting that Congress’s attending physician intends to keep the mask rule in place until all lawmakers get the jab.

"We have a responsibility to make sure that the House of Representatives chamber is not a petri dish because of the selfishness of some not to be vaccinated," Pelosi said. The biting remarks come days after CNN released a survey of lawmakers that showed a 100 percent vaccination rate among Democrats in the Senate and House of Representatives, but dramatically lower numbers for Republicans. Of the House Republicans, just 95 of the conference’s 212 members -- or 44.8 percent -- told the network they are vaccinated.