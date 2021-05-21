LAHORE:The Ministry of Energy, Power Division, has appointed Engr Muhammad Ayub as managing director of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) as stopgap arrangement.

The Board of Directors NTDC had recently promoted him as deputy managing director, Planning & Engineering (P&E). A spokesman for NTDC said Engr Muhammad Ayub did his Master’s in Engineering (Power System) from University of Technology Lahore. He also holds Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Virtual University, Islamabad.