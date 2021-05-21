Call to release 2 kiln workers

Lahore:An NGO has appealed to the chief minister and police high-ups to take immediate notice of arrests of two brick-kiln workers by Pindi Bhattian Sadr police, Hafizabad district, a month ago.

The detainees, Sharif Masih, 60 and his son Jabbar Masih, 30, should be released immediately and inquiry against police officials for alleged torture of workers family and action be taken against the kiln owner for pressuring the family to work at his brick kiln,” said Syeda Ghulam Fatima, general secretary of the Bonded Labour Liberation Front, in a press release.

Police raided the house of kiln worker, Zeeshan Masih, house at midnight along with the brick kiln owner a month ago, took the two men along with them. The both workers are still in police custody and it is still not known as to where they have been kept. Police officials were accused of torturing women, children and the elderly persons of the family during the raid on April 23. Kiln owner Ch Naeem Virk was also with them, according to the press release.

“The aggrieved family members were released from forced labour of the kiln owner by the Lahore High Court on October 13, 2020. Later, police lodged a fake FIR 391/21 under Section 380 PPC against the family for theft of six buffaloes. Sharif and his son Jabbar have not been presented before the area magistrate,” the BLLF press release said.

Police are allegedly threatening the family with many other “blind FIRs and fake cases” against them if they do not go back to the kiln. The helpless family has no means to get bails and submit sureties bonds in courts. Their sufferings appear endless as succumbing to the pressure seems imminent. “We fear for the safety of the two detained men as well as their family. Zeeshan Masih is the only male family member of the aggrieved family to pursuing the matter at his time,” said the press release.