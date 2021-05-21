Concern over decision to relax SOPs

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed serious concern over government’s decision to relax COVID-related restrictions on commercial activities, schools, offices and other workplaces and permission of outdoor wedding ceremonies that has been granted with effect from 1st June.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA believes that the hasty decision of lifting corona-related restrictions could take us towards resurgence in number of COVID-19 cases.

It has been observed that number of cases is increasing after Eid. This decision should have been taken in next week after a detailed review of corona situation in the country, he said. Even before the third wave of coronavirus, PMA warned the government not to lift the restrictions because the situation could worsen and it happened, the situation all over Pakistan deteriorated specially in Punjab, KPK and Islamabad.

According to the NCOC, as many as 890391 people have been affected by coronavirus and 19987 have died so far. During last 24 hours, 4207 cases were reported positive and 131 people died of COVID-19. ‘Our testing capacity is low which should be enhanced to fifty thousand per day in each province,’ he added.