Fri May 21, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 21, 2021

Palestine solidarity rallies today

Lahore

May 21, 2021

LAHORE:Various religious organisations of the country, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam, Majlis Wahdat Muslemin, Sunni Tehrik, and others will take out countrywide Palestine solidarity rallies on Friday (today) to condemn the continuous Israeli bombardment on Gaza and the silence of the western world which has badly failed to stop gross violations of human rights by Israeli army.

The rallies are expected to be attended by millions of people from all walks of life, including children and women, as widespread condemnations have been voiced across the country in every walk of life. In Lahore, JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim will lead a rally from Mansoora.

