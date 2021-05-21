Safety awareness campaign

LAHORE:Motorway Police launched a campaign near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange to create awareness about safety helmets, back view mirrors, head and tail lights of bikes.

During special Road Safety Campaign, safety helmets were also distributed among motorcyclists, back view mirrors, headlights and taillights were also installed on the bikes. While launching awareness campaign Deputy Commandant NHMP Training College said that in Pakistan thousands of people die every year in road crashes and motorcyclists are major contributors in them. Head injury is the major cause of death among bike riders and it can be avoided by use of standard safety helmets, following traffic rules and adopting road safety measures, he said.