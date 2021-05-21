‘LWMC working as an operational body first time’

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ensured the best cleanliness arrangements in the City despite lack of required resources.

This was stated by LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan while addressing a press conference along with LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan here on Thursday. The LWMC chairman stated that the media had played a vital role in creating awareness among the masses. He said the department was working day and night in the best interest of the public.

He claimed that LWMC for the first time was working as an operational body and handling waste management services in the provincial capital. He added that LWMC had overcome the major crisis and was now lifting more than 6,000 tonnes of waste per day in routine.

The company saw positive change after changing the administrative skeleton. Chairman Amjad Ali Awan said that LWMC had signed a contract for secondary waste collection with firms for three years while primary waste would be handled by the company itself.

“LWMC workshop team is now making small containers and drums themselves while there is a great need to increase the resources and it will be discussed in the board meeting,” he stated, adding LWMC could manufacture more bins and containers at the workshops and could provide consultancy services to other waste management companies of Punjab.

He said the mission of Clean Lahore could not be achieved without public participation and for public awareness media campaigns would be launched at a mass level. LWMC CEO Imran Ali Sultan said that LWMC was going to introduce two-bin system according to the international standards and practices. “Organic and inorganic waste would be segregated from the primary level while recycling laws are being introduced by LWMC for the very first time in the City,” he revealed.

He said every source was being utilised for the cleanliness and aesthetics of the city of gardens. He added that the landfill site would also be cleared and the waste-to-energy project would be started. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Aza, biodegradable bags would be distributed among the public for collection of offal in an eco-friendly manner, he concluded.