Online moot on plasma physics begins

LAHORE:A three-day international conference on “Recent Trends in Plasma Physics” Thursday began online at the FCC University here under the auspices of the Pakistan Physical Society (PPS).

According to a press release, about 250 individuals, including faculty, researchers and post graduate students working in the field of plasma physics are participating in the conference from all over Pakistan.

FCC Rector Prof Dr J Addleton and PPS President Dr Anisa Qamar addressed the participants at the inaugural session. Prof Dr Hassan Shah, the organiser of the conference, said in the three-day deliberations 37 papers would be presented while seven keynote speakers from USA, Germany, Australia, Holland, Singapore, the UK and Belgium would also present their recent findings in the field of plasma physics.

The conference is also expected to cover theoretical, experimental and computational plasma physics which will include talks on laboratory plasmas space physics and astrophysical plasmas.

UET entrance test: A spokesperson for University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has said that the process of registration for entrance test (ECAT 2021) is going on and students can now get this opportunity until announcement of new entrance test dates.

In the wake of COVID-19 situation, the UET had postponed the entrance and mock tests but, the spokesperson added, the registration process continued and will continue until announcement of the new dates.