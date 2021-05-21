Another centre opens at Civil Secretariat

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik on Thursday inaugurated a corona vaccination centre at the Civil Secretariat. He visited all the sections of the facility and reviewed the process of registration, screening and vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the officers and employees of the Civil Secretariat would be able to avail the facility of the vaccination centre, adding that the number of vaccination centres was being increased. He said that vaccination along with precautionary measures was very important to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said that even if the vaccinated people get infected with the virus, the disease does not get worse. He also asked the secretary primary and secondary health to take measures for enhancing awareness about the usefulness of vaccine. He said that the capacity of daily inoculation was being increased as per the NCOC instructions.