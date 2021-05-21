‘Vaccination only effective weapon against COVID-19’

LAHORE:Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that mass vaccination is the only effective weapon to control COVID-19 pandemic and people should not focus on negative propaganda against corona vaccine and must take benefit from free vaccination facilities provided by the government to protect them from coronavirus infection.

She said that many developed countries like the US, UK successfully control the corona pandemic through mass vaccination of their citizens.

She stated this in a statement while emphasising the importance of vaccination in controlling corona spread. She said that like other vaccines, corona vaccine is also safe but due to lack of awareness some elements are making negative propaganda against corona vaccine as they did against polio vaccine in the past which is not correct. She said “We have to promote the principle ‘prevention is better than cure’ to prevent ourselves from COVID infection for which vaccination is a must.”

Dr Zarfishan Tahir said the people should also strictly follow the SoPs for corona prevention. She said though the chances of infection remain present even after vaccination but the severity of the symptoms is minimised and the patients do not go through the life threatening circumstances and recover fast. The BSL-III lab of IPH is providing free diagnostic test facilities with regard to COVID-19 and the staff of IPH is also providing awareness regarding vaccination to the people visiting the lab, she said.