Expats vaccination begins

LAHORE:Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Ms Sarah Aslam said here on Thursday that Punjab will open vaccination for overseas Pakistan and those intending to travel abroad from 21st May, 2021.
The Secretary said, “Citizens having valid student visa, work permits, and Aqama may visit vaccination centres with their travel documents from today (Friday) and get themselves vaccinated. The decision has been taken to facilitate citizens living or travelling abroad.