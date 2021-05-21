77 more die from corona

LAHORE:Around 77 COVID19 patients died and 1,189 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the toll of fatalities reached 9,640 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 331,102 in the province.

280,745 patients recover: Around 280,745 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialised and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 1,837 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab Thursday. He said that 7,594 beds were reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,240 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,657 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,134 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,278 beds in Isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province.