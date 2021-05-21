Mafia blackmailing to get a deal: Imran

ISLAMABAD/CHARSADDA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government aims to bring the powerful under the rule of law and reduce poverty, but the mafia was blackmailing it by threatening to overthrow the government if they did not get NRO.

“Opponents seeing their political death... the mafia is scared of my government’s success,” he said while addressing a virtual groundbreaking ceremony of 103-kilometre Naukundi-Mashkhel Highway being developed in Balochistan.

The premier while recalling the 2018 general elections said his opponents had predicted that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would face defeat in the polls. “But we secured the two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to our performance and our opponents are wary of the same results in the upcoming elections at the national level.”

The premier said that there was rule of power in the country in the past instead of rule of law, adding that the PTI government is fighting a war of law. Imran Khan said that the road will benefit people of the area. He said that Balochistan lags far behind. He said no one has focused on Naukundi-Mashkhel in the past 70 years and the PTI government is focusing on backward areas.

Imran Khan also announced that his government will make all-out efforts to bring the least developed areas particularly Balochistan at par with other provinces. “Our government will build as many roads in Balochistan which no previous government had ever built,” he said.

The prime minister said that the PTI inherited economic crisis from the previous government and the country would have become defaulter if the government hadn’t paid the loan instalments.

Imran Khan went on to say that the first year of his government passed to stabilise the country’s economy, while the second year went into to curb coronavirus pandemic. “We have saved the country’s economy and the people from novel coronavirus,” he said, and added that the government will complete its five-year tenure.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that Begum Nasim Wali Khan was a brave and courageous woman, who fought for the rights of downtrodden, democracy and rule of law in the country.

Talking to media during his visit to Wali Bagh to offer condolences on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan, the widow of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Rehbar-e-Tehreek Khan Abdul Wali Khan and former provincial president of the ANP, he said that she was a brave woman with a political acumen.

Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at the PTI for scandal after scandal in every sector of the government, saying that the incapable rulers had made the country bankrupt despite taking huge loans from the international financial institutions.

About the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, he said that it was his government project but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cronies approved its expansion causing serious flaws in it besides committing corruption.

“The PTI government used all means to implicate us but they could not detect a single penny corruption in our Metro Bus and Orange Train projects,” he said, alleging that its own government had committed corruption of billions of rupees in the Bus Rapid Transit project. He said the poor people and youth were compelled to commit suicide due to price hike of the daily use commodities and joblessness in the country.

The PMLN leader said that the families of opponents were being harassed and victimised through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to divert the attention of the people from the high prices of medicines, flour and sugar. About the possibility of any deal, he asked was imprisonment part of the deal?

Shehbaz said that the government had ruined the country with its flawed foreign and economic policies. “The PTI government has only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless,” he said, adding that increase in prices of food items and inflation was the country’s real issues.

He said that the government had taken huge international loans but it had no policy to bring the country out of the economic crisis and repay the loans. He said that the country could not be run through force and threats.

He also berated the government for failing to take action against the mafias responsible for the wheat and sugar crises and allowing them to go abroad. About Jahnagir Tareen group in PTI, he said it was the party’s internal issue and his party was keenly watching the situation and consultation was going on over the development.