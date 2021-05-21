Japan must ‘radically’ speed defence build-up: minister

TOKYO: Tokyo must boost its military at a "radically different pace" than in the past to counter Beijing’s growing capacity, Japan’s defence minister said in an interview published on Thursday.

Nobuo Kishi warned the gap between Japan and China’s military was "growing by the year," in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper. "We must increase our defence capabilities at a radically different pace than in the past," he said, citing China’s military spending as well as new areas of warfare including space, cyber and electromagnetics.

Japan’s defence spending has tended to hover at around one percent of GDP, but Kishi said that spending would be guided by needs rather than caps. "The security environment surrounding Japan is changing rapidly with heightened uncertainty," the Nikkei quoted him as saying.

"We will properly allocate the funding we need to protect our nation." Japan’s post-war constitution limits the scope of its military to defensive power, and efforts to boost capacity have sometimes been controversial domestically. Kishi’s comments come with Japan increasingly concerned about the regional security environment and particularly China’s growing assertiveness.