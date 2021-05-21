Aussie ‘killed intruder and lived with body for 15 years’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: An Australian hoarder killed a burglar and kept the corpse for 15 years, using more than 70 air fresheners to mask the smell, local media reported on Thursday. A coronial inquest heard that Sydney man Bruce Roberts shot intruder Shane Snellman during an attempted home robbery in 2002 and kept the body in his house, public broadcaster ABC reported.