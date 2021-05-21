close
Fri May 21, 2021
AFP
May 21, 2021

Aussie ‘killed intruder and lived with body for 15 years’

SYDNEY: An Australian hoarder killed a burglar and kept the corpse for 15 years, using more than 70 air fresheners to mask the smell, local media reported on Thursday. A coronial inquest heard that Sydney man Bruce Roberts shot intruder Shane Snellman during an attempted home robbery in 2002 and kept the body in his house, public broadcaster ABC reported.

