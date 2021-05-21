Kremlin hails ‘positive signals’ in US-Russia ties

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday hailed "positive signals" for ties with Washington, after a meeting of the top Russian and US diplomats and Washington’s waiving of some sanctions.

The comments came after a spike in tensions between the rival powers that has recalled the Cold War, and with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Joe Biden preparing for their first summit.

On Wednesday, in the first high-level discussions between Moscow and Washington since Biden took office, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held nearly two-hour talks in Reykjavik with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.