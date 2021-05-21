BBC tricked princess Diana into 1995 TV interview

LONDON: Journalist Martin Bashir tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive BBC television interview where she lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles, an independent report concluded on Thursday.

Retired senior judge John Dyson said Bashir commissioned faked bank statements then showed them to the princess’ brother to persuade her to appear. "By behaving as described... Mr Bashir acted inappropriately and in serious breach" of the corporation’s own editorial guidelines on "straight dealing", he added.

Questions have long been asked about how Bashir persuaded Diana to talk on the BBC’s flagship "Panorama" programme in November 1995, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people and won a string of television awards. In it, she famously said "there were three people" in her marriage -- her, Charles and his long-time mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and also admitted adultery.

Bashir, now 58, was little-known at the time of the interview but went on to have a high-profile career on US television networks, interviewing stars such as Michael Jackson. He returned to work for the corporation as religion editor until he stepped down last week, citing ill health, just hours before Dyson’s report was submitted to BBC bosses.

A previous BBC inquiry had cleared Bashir of wrong-doing. But Dyson called that internal probe "flawed and woefully ineffective". In particular, it did not ask Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, for his version of events, Dyson said, lambasting it for failing to scrutinise Bashir’s actions properly.

"If they had been able to test Mr Bashir’s account by asking him to comment on Earl Spencer’s detailed account, it is very unlikely that they would have believed him and concluded that he was an ‘honest and an honourable man’," he wrote. The Daily Telegraph earlier suggested the report’s findings could be comparable to phone-hacking revelations at the News of the World tabloid, which forced its closure.