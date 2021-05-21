Coordination committee decides to work out mechanism for financing mega projects of city

The top-level committee of representatives of the federal and Sindh governments to coordinate execution of important development schemes in the province on Thursday reviewed the status and progress of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive and other projects in the city launched through public private partnership.

The meeting was hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House. It was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Haider Zaidi and Syed Aminul Haq, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti, provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and others.

The meeting was told that there were six development schemes, including a water supply scheme worth Rs50.50 billion, sewerage treatment and disposal scheme worth Rs150.80 billion, solid waste management scheme worth Rs14.85 billion, storm water drains scheme worth Rs99.40 billion, improvement of internal roads worth Rs62.30 billion and mass transit projects worth Rs149.23 billion, under way in Karachi.

It was pointed out that overall Rs527.08 billion was required for these schemes, against which Rs45.14 billion had been allocated. The meeting decided to work out a mechanism to provide the remaining funds for the schemes.

The meeting was told that Rs560.69 million was given to people affected due to the anti-encroachment drive launched along major storm water drains in the city.

It was said that the Malir Expressway worth Rs27 billion, Link Road from M-9 to N-5 worth Rs6.5 billion, upgrading of the KWSB Hub water supply system worth Rs6 billion, TP-I 100 MG (tertiary treatment) worth 34 billion and TP-IV 100 MGD (tertiary treatment) worth Rs25 billion had either been launched or were being launched through the public private partnership mode.

The meeting reviewed each of those schemes and discussed financial mechanisms for them so that they could be completed within three years. The meeting also decided to complete the Green Line project on a top-priority basis to resolve the mass transit problem of the city.