Shopping mall management booked after man paralysed by falling signboard

Police have registered a case against the administration of a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road after one of its salesmen was paralysed after a signboard fell on him during Tuesday’s dust storm in the city.

The case was registered against the mall’s administration on the complaint of the paralysed salesman, Syed Ashar Shah, at the Federal B Industrial Area police station. The complainant stated in the FIR that he worked at one of the shops at the mall and was walking near the mall’s main gate on May 18 afternoon when suddenly a signboard installed near the gate fell on him.

A crowd gathered at the spot after the incident, rescued the man and transported him to a nearby private hospital. The family of the salesman told the media that Shah was paralysed after his backbone was damaged and he also sustained injuries in his neck. They added that the family could not afford his treatment at any reputed private hospital.