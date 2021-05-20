PFUJ, KUJ protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians, media houses

KARACHI: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) organised a protest outside the KPC on Wednesday to condemn the Israeli terrorism and atrocities against Palestinians, as well as bombardment on civilian residential compounds and media houses.

Besides journalists, representatives of the civil society, lawyers and people from all walks of life attended the protest and termed the Israeli brutalities 'acts of barbarism and terrorism'.

Speakers said that they stood in solidarity with not just the innocent Palestinians, but also with the media houses and free press bodies whose offices were destroyed by the Israelis.