Thu May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021

Nationwide rallies condemn Israeli atrocities on Palestinians

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Students staged protest rally against Israel’s atrocities on the people of Palestinian before Lahore Press Club Wednesday.

They took out rallies in Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad as well.

They were joined by a large number of people from all walks of life. They carried banners and placards to condemn cruelty towards Palestinians irrespective of age and gender.

They chanted slogans against Israel and demanded an end to cruelty. Large number of videos are being shared every day that speak volumes of the ruthlessness and brutality of Israeli forces and of the injustice meted out to the Palestinians.

