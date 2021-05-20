At NAB’s request: Excise Dept suspends registration of 384 vehicles

LAHORE: The Excise and Taxation Department, on the NAB directions, has suspended the registration of 384 vehicles belonging to under-trial politicians, bureaucrats, officials and developers and investors of private societies during the last year.

The owners of these vehicles cannot sell or transfer their vehicles till the conclusion of inquiries against them. According to documents available with The News, the VIPs whose vehicles’ registration was suspended include Zahoor Ahmed Wattoo, Abdul Ghafoor Wattoo, management of Formanites Housing Scheme, Azam Khan Hoti, former deputy secretary Punjab Assembly Sher Ali Gorchani, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Mian Nawaz Sharif, former VC Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran, former DG LDA Humayun Faiz Rasool, Director Land CDA Khalid Mahmood Mirza, Chief Mechanical Engineer Pakistan Railways Adnan Shafi, Superintendent Jail Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Binyameen, former inspector E&T Khwaja Waseem Hassan, Colonel (R) Tahir Hussain Kardar, Patwari Multan Tahir Shah, Admin Officer DC Office Faisalabad Riaz Hussain, Chaudhry Kabeer Ahmed, Management Committee of Audit and Accounts Housing Society, Lahore Garden Grand Avenue Housing Society and developers and investors of Bin Alam City Islamabad.

The NAB had requested suspension of registration of these vehicles under Section 19 and 27 of the NAB Ordinance.