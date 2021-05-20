UNGA meeting: Pakistani, Palestinian, Turkish and Sudanese FMs leave for NY

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is on a diplomatic peace mission, left for New York Wednesday from Turkey.

Foreign Ministers of Palestine, Sudan and Turkey are also accompanying the Pakistani foreign minister, the state-run radio reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the emergency meeting of United Nations General Assembly in connection with Palestine issue today (Thursday) and will draw the attention of international community on Israeli atrocities against unarmed Palestinians. He will urge the world body to paly its due role in stopping Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians. Qureshi will also hold important meetings with president General Assembly and other personalities. Besides, the foreign minister of Pakistan will also interact with local and international official to highlight Pakistan's stance on regional and international issues, especially the recent situation in Palestine.

Prior to his departure, Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki and exchanged views over evolving situation in the Palestine. He conveyed the resolve of Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, to continue supporting Palestinians' struggle for right to self-determination. The foreign minister strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent people of Palestine.