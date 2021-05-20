PTI govt 'most irresponsible' in country's history: Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said on the one hand Prime Minister Imran Khan invites the opposition to negotiate on electoral reforms and, on the other hand, he does not shy away from abusing the opposition.

He was talking to the media at the residence of PMLN MNA Javid Latif in Sheikhupura here on Wednesday. He claimed this was the 'most irresponsible' government in the history of the country.

“During the tenure of this prime minister, neither the rule of law nor democracy can flourish in the country,” he said, adding the PDM was preparing a decisive movement to get rid of these so-called elected rulers.

The root cause of all the problems was vote theft in the 2018 elections, he claimed and maintained that the people had lost faith in the justice system, adding in a society where the justice system has double standards, problems arose and democracy did not flourish.

“Nawaz Sharif's narrative is everyone's narrative and the Nawaz League is fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution and respect for the vote in the country,” he said, adding if all the institutions work within their constitutional limits, there will be no clash and the country will move forward in the right direction. Javid Latif’s brother and former chairman of the municipality Mian Amjad Latif was also present on the occasion.