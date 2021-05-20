Three including couple commit suicide

SUKKUR: Three, including a couple, committed suicide in Mirpurkhas and Ghotki districts.

Reports said a woman Nazia, w/o Sadaqat Sheikh, committed suicide at her home in Mirpur Mathello over domestic issues. The police shifted the body to Mirpur Mathello Hospital, where Abdul Khaliq, the deceased's father, told the police that his daughter had committed suicide over a domestic issue. In another incident of similar nature, a couple, identified as Bhemraj, husband, and Lashmi Kolhi, wife, committed suicide at their home due to poverty in Jhado city of Mirpurkhas.