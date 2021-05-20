Why Buzdar, Imran’s friends not being arrested in RRR scam: PML-N

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said Anti- Corruption Department can’t investigate mega scandal worth Rs40 billion.

She said this while addressing a press conference at the party Secretariat in Model Town Wednesday. She demanded the NAB chairman to issue orders for arresting ‘big crocodiles’ instead of ‘small fish’. She said if investigated properly, Usman Buzdar would have to stay in jail for much more time than he was in power. She said everyday a new scandal of this government was surfacing.

“Shahbaz Sharif is arrested on false charges,” Azma said, adding why the NAB was not arresting Usman Buzdar and friends of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. She claimed that the government was trying to shelve this corruption like the previous scandals of flour, sugar and LNG. “Whenever Imran Khan’s neck gets stuck, he hits someone else. Usman Buzdar is Imran Khan’s facilitator,” she added.

She said Fawad Chaudhry admitted that Zulfi Bukhari’s family was benefited in this case but Zulfi has nothing to do with this case. She said did they consider everyone crazy. Money was taken out of the pockets of the people and they said there was no corruption, she said, adding land worth Rs1 lakh was sold for Rs3 million. “Zulfi Bukhari’s father and his uncle have been convicted of human trafficking in 1982. Al-Murtaza Associates was accused of human trafficking in which some Pakistanis were killed,” Azma alleged.

“Opposition leaders are first arrested and then inquiries are held,” she said and demanded NAB chairman to show impartiality and catch the big crocodiles associated with Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. Over a question of Shahbaz Sharif, she said the court allowed Shahbaz to go abroad but the government stopped him. She said the name of Zulfi Bukhari was removed from the ECL in an hour because he was one of the ATMs of the selected ruler. Azma also declared federal minister Ghulam Sarwar a TV actor and said Nova Housing Society was given NOC from aviation department. “Ghulam Sarwar Khan attended the inauguration of these societies,” she claimed, adding Imran Khan also inaugurated the link of Margalla with Ring Road and praised the project. She said a CDA meeting was held in which Imran Khan was present and its minutes were available. The Punjab government was also benefiting from the project. She said if Imran Khan goes to jail, then Usman Buzdar will also go. She said Dr Salman Shah and some ministers were also watching the whole project but no one was mentioning their names. “Who is Gohar Nafees? Everybody knows that he forced several PMLN MNAs and MPAs to change the party. Shehzad Akbar is also involved in this whole corruption,” Azma alleged. She said it was learned that Mian Muhammad Soomro and Zulfi Bukhari have some relationship. She claimed that the report sent by the commissioner said Shahzad Akbar’s brother tried to occupy the land. Shahzad Akbar saved many people and trapped many. Imran Khan was the mastermind of all these activities and his facilitator was Usman Buzdar, she further added. “Caring for ATMs is the hobby of our beloved prime minister,” she taunted and said the PMLN had faced the NAB and now it was the turn of NAB chairman to fulfill his duty. “The NAB chairman is covering up their sins and is complicit with them,” she alleged and added that those who brought this selected government have enjoyed the change. To a question about Jahangir Tareen, she said the PMLN has no contact with Tareen. She said Tareen remained silent when the PMLN leadership was on the target of the NAB and now he was facing the music.