Corona kills one, infects 9 more in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another patient died of coronavirus while nine more reported positive for the viral disease in the Nowshera district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen told the media that a Covid-19 patient Noor Nabi, 52, who was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera, died while battling for life for the last several days. With the new casualty, the number of fatalities from the viral infection reached 101 in the district.

The official said that nine more persons tested positive for the Covid-19 that took the number of patients suffering from the coronavirus to 5,131. He said that 4,181 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment so far. The district administration also sealed 20 more shops and imposed heavy fine on owners of four other shops for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus.

The official added that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing as people were not following the SOPs against the viral infection. He appealed the people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit to stem the spiral of Covid-19 pandemic and save precious lives.