Thu May 20, 2021
May 20, 2021

Man kills sister, other over ‘Karo Kari’

May 20, 2021

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his younger sister and her alleged friend after charging them with adultery in Jacobabad on Wednesday.

Reports said accused Himmat Ali Mahesar shot dead his younger sister Gul Nisa and her alleged friend Muhammad Ishaq Barohi after declaring them Karo Kari in the limits of Mouladad Police Station in Jacobabad.

The police shifted the bodies to the Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences for medico-legal formalities.

