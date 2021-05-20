Tareen, son’s interim bail extended till 31st

LAHORE: Banking and sessions’ court Wednesday extended interim bail of Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Khan Tareen till May 31 in cases of alleged corporate fraud, fake accounts and money-laundering, filed by the FIA against the Tareens.

Tareens attended court proceedings accompanied by provincial minister Nauman Langrial, adviser Faisal Jabwana, MNAs Raja Riaz, Sami Gilani, Kh Shiraz and Mubeen Alam along with MPAs Zawar Warraich, Asif Majeed, Nazeer Baloch, Ghulam Rasul Sanga, Khurram Leghari, Sh Naeem, Muhammad Ameen and Aslam Bharwana.

According to the FIR against the Tareen family, the FIA stated that during the course of inquiry, a fraudulent and premeditated scheme of misappropriation of public shareholders’ money by Jahangir Khan Tareen surfaced, whereby the JDW (a public limited listed company-CEO Jahangir Tareen) fraudulently transferred Rs3.14 billion to an associated private company, Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd Gujrat (FPML), owned by his son and close relatives.

“The material disclosed that the FMPL was declared ‘not a going-concern’ (especially since FY-2011/12) and that its operations had been practically shut down with multiple failed trial-runs. It was intentionally withheld/concealed from public shareholders of JDW, which amounted to criminal breach of trust (406 PPC) of public-shareholders’ money,” FIA claimed.