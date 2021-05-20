Foreign ownership of onshore companies in UAE allowed from June 1

ABU DHABI: The UAE government confirmed that new rules allowing full foreign ownership of onshore companies will come into force from June 1.

The changes to the commercial company ownership laws, which were first announced in November last year, remove the requirement for onshore companies to have a major UAE shareholder. They also abolished a provision mandating that a UAE national or UAE-owned company was required as an agent and that a company’s board needed to be made up of a majority of UAE nationals and chaired by an Emirati, says foreign media. “The amended Commercial Companies Law aims at boosting the country’s competitive edge and is a part of UAE government efforts to facilitate doing business,” Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said.

Bin Touq said the law changes will bolster the UAE’s appeal as a destination for both foreign investors and entrepreneurs. It will also encourage the flow of investment to some vital economic sectors, he added. The changes are part of a series of measures introduced to make the UAE a more investment-friendly destination, which have also included the offer of 10-year visas for investors and citizenship for talented individuals.