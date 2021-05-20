Destabilising mafia has tentacles everywhere: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that a powerful mafia was engaged in hatching conspiracies against the PTI government from day one and, regrettably, the tentacles of this mafia were scattered everywhere, and the opposition was also patronising th mafia, he added and vowed to go to every length to nab the mafia.

The chief minister was talking to provincial ministers who called on him at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. The ministers included Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Yasir Humayun, Dr Akhtar Malik, advisers Asif Mahmood, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, MNAs Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandala, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, MPAs Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Javaid Akhtar Lund, Saleem Sarwer Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Ch Liaqat Ali, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Mamoon Tarar, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Amir Inayat Shahani and Shahida Ahmed.

The chief minister said proposals of parliamentarians are given importance in the formulation of district development package and every city has been equally included in the development process.

Every decision is made with consultation and no compromise will be made on the respect of parliamentarians, he continued. “We are a team of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will continue to serve the masses jointly,” the CM stated, adding that “Imran Khan is a brave leader who believes in the politics of principles while the anarchistic elements are divided.”

He advised the People’s Democratic Movement to shun negative politics after repeated failures. Regrettably, record corruption was made in the past and kickbacks were received in different projects. Billions of rupees were looted by raising minarets of corruption; he added and said past rulers will have to be answerable for their mega corruption.