Corps Commander visits Sindh Police head office

KARACHI: Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum visited the Central Police Office, Karachi, on Wednesday, an ISPR statement said. The corps commander was received by IG Police Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar. The corps commander laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha. While interacting with the officers and men of the Sindh Police, the corps commander, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, appreciated the dedication of Sindh Police in maintaining law and order in Karachi and Interior Sindh. He paid rich tributes to police Shuhada and their families.