India’s cyclone death toll jumps

MAHUVA, India: The number of casualties from a major cyclone that slammed into India jumped to at least 87 on Wednesday as the navy searched for 65 people still missing, adding to the country’s woes as it suffered a record number of Covid-19 deaths.

Cyclone Tauktae, which pummelled the western coast late on Monday and left a trail of destruction, was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change warming its waters. The defence ministry said Wednesday that Navy ships had rescued more than 600 people after waves up to eight metres (26 feet) high hammered offshore oil installations.

But 22 bodies were also recovered while planes and helicopters were still searching for 65 workers missing from one of several support vessels that slipped its moorings in the storm and sank.

M.K. Jha, head of the Naval Western Command, said the sea was so rough that they could not board life rafts. Those rescued have "hope in their eyes but certainly, they are distressed... they have been battered by the sea conditions for multiple hours," Jha told the NDTV news channel.

"We are lucky to be alive," one crew member told AFP after he disembarked from a navy destroyer in Mumbai. "The Indian Navy was a godsend for us. They arrived in the nick of time. We were clinging onto the barge and luckily the life jackets helped us as the water was going over our head," he added.