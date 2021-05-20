In occupied West Bank, Palestinians cry ‘resistance

Jenin, Palestinian Territories: Charred car tyres, shards of glass and piles of rubble lie scattered on roads winding through the occupied West Bank, where one word in this Palestinian territory resounds -- "resistance".

After intense protests in Israeli-annexed east al-Quds and angry clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound with Israeli police that left hundreds wounded, conflict escalated dramatically in Gaza last week.

The enclave’s Islamist rulers, Hamas, fired barrages of rockets towards al-Quds, and Israel has responded by near-relentlessly pounding the densely populated coastal territory with fighter jets and artillery.

Now residents of the West Bank, the territory controlled by the Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmud Abbas, have likewise resorted to angry protest, in a display of solidarity with besieged Gazans.

"This is the start of the third intifada," said 17-year-old Ashraf Ahmed, using the word for "uprising" that Palestinians call previous rebellions against illegal Israeli rule.

Across the West Bank -- from al-Khalil to Ramallah, to Bethlehem, Nablus and the Jenin refugee camp in the north -- young people spend their nights in furious protest against Israeli brutalities hurling rocks amid crackling gunfire. Ahmed, dressed in a yellow t-shirt, immaculate trainers and with the downy moustache of a teenager, works in a small computer store in Jenin. The walls are lined with posters of "martyrs" of the Palestinian uprisings, the intifadas that raged from 1987-93, and again from 2000-2005.

After dark, Ahmed gathers with friends at Jalamah, the crossing point with Israel, seven kilometres (four miles) to the north.

A strong stench of tear gas still hangs in the air, and the ground is burnt black, from the piles of tyres set on fire the day before.

Ahmed says he saw "with his own eyes" two people killed in Jenin on the weekend, among the 24 Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank in recent days, some of the worst violence there for a decade.

"I follow closely what is happening in al-Quds and Gaza... but the fundamental problem is the Israeli occupation," said Ahmed, who insists that -- among the multiple Palestinian armed factions -- he does not support any one in particular.

In Jenin, the epicentre of much of the violence during the past intifadas, a community club resembles a "martyrs’ museum", covered in portrait photos of 172 people killed in past clashes with the Israeli army.

Here, the "martyrs" are from all the major factions, including Fatah, Yasser Arafat’s historic movement, today in the hands of Abbas. But they are also from Islamic Jihad and Hamas, two groups at the heart of the military escalation in Gaza.