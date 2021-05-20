Chinese rover beams first photos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Solar panels against an alien landscape, ramps and rods pointing at the Martian horizon -- China’s first probe on the Red Planet has beamed back its first "selfies" after its history-making landing last week. The Zhurong rover was carried into the Martian atmosphere in a lander on Saturday, in the first ever successful probe landing by any country on its first Mars mission.