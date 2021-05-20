close
Thu May 20, 2021
Ukraine dismisses health minister

May 20, 2021

Kiev: The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday sacked Health Minister Maksym Stepanov after he was heavily criticised for his poor handling of the coronavirus crisis. One of the poorest countries in Europe with an ageing healthcare system, Ukraine was hard-hit by the pandemic and is slow in its vaccine roll-out.

