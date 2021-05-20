US designates former Albania president for corruption

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The US State Department on Wednesday banned a former Albanian political powerbroker from travelling to the United States because of his links to "significant corruption."
"I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, a former President of Albania, former Prime Minister of Albania, and former Member of Parliament of Albania, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.