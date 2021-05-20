Turkey rejects US claims of Erdogan’s ‘anti-Semitism’

Istanbul: Turkey rejected as "absolutely unacceptable" accusations by the US that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made "anti-Semitic" remarks in his criticism of bloody Israeli strikes in Gaza, his top press aide said on Wednesday.

The latest tensions could further sour the relationship between two Nato allies Turkey and the United States. "The US statement about our President Erdogan’s remarks on Israeli terrorism against Palestinian civilians is absolutely unacceptable," Erdogan’s press aide Fahrettin Altun tweeted.