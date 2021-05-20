LWMC chief visits workshop

LAHORE:Chairman LWMC Amjad Ali Awan along with CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan visited outfall road workshop to review the fabrication work and manufacturing of containers. A press release issued here on Wednesday said Chairman LWMC Amjad Ali Awan also visited Bhatti transfer station, Mono Road, Peer Makki Bazar, Data Darbar, Kareem Park, Ameen Park and other areas of the city.