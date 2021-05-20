Crackdown launched

LAHORE:District administration launched a crackdown to check the weights and scales in the city and confiscated weighing equipment of several businesses here on Wednesday.

The crackdown was launched on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik by District Officer Industries Azhar Gujjar who along with Inspector Waheed Chauhan carried out raids on several grinding units.

The team checked fifty grinding units in different parts of the city included Sanda, Chauhan Road, Malik Munir Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Poonchh Road, Mozang and Samanabad. The team found nine shopkeepers using wrong weights and scales.