close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

Crackdown launched

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

LAHORE:District administration launched a crackdown to check the weights and scales in the city and confiscated weighing equipment of several businesses here on Wednesday.

The crackdown was launched on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik by District Officer Industries Azhar Gujjar who along with Inspector Waheed Chauhan carried out raids on several grinding units.

The team checked fifty grinding units in different parts of the city included Sanda, Chauhan Road, Malik Munir Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Poonchh Road, Mozang and Samanabad. The team found nine shopkeepers using wrong weights and scales.

Latest News

More From Lahore