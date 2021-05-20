Workers’ rally against Israel

LAHORE :Workers held a protest rally under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA here Wednesday to condemn Israel’s brutalities and genocide of innocent Palestinian people.

The workers were carrying banners and flags in support of Palestine, raising slogans to stop attacks on innocent children and citizens, condemning genocide of Palestinian people by Zionist Israel. They chanted slogan, ‘Down with Israel.’

The rally was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, secretary general of the union, who urged all Muslim countries and freedom loving nations of the world to condemn brutalities of Israel and urged the United Nations to convene General Assembly session to help stop genocide and atrocities on innocent Palestinians and get implemented UN resolutions for establishing independent Palestine state. The rally passed a resolution condemning brutality and genocide of Palestinian people and denouncing forced eviction of Palestinians. The rally was addressed by Akbar Ali Khan, additional secretary-general All Pakistan Workers Confederation and representatives of the union including Haji Younas, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Naveed Dogar, Malik Zubair, Osama Tariq, Hassan Munir Bhatti, Nosher Khan and other representatives of the confederation.