‘Construction work in full swing in temples, Gurdwaras’

LAHORE: On the instructions of Dr Amir Ahmed, chairman, Evacuee Trust Property Board, construction work is in full swing in temples and Gurudwaras across the country. Orders have been issued for the construction of a temple at Town Lahore and the historic temple in Karachi. The ETPB chairman said that work had been started to preserve the historical heritage. He said that the additional secretary (Shrines) of the Board was supervising the ongoing repair, construction and renovation work in Gurudwaras and temples.