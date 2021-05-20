Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered windstorm was observed in the city here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country. Wednesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached up to 46C while in Lahore it was 34C and minimum was 25.8C.