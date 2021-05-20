LAHORE:Recruitment tests for posts of Langri, gardener and sanitary worker in Punjab Highway Patrol have been started. The Punjab Highway Patrol Recruitment Board has started conducting recruitment tests at Police Training College, Chung.

The recruitment board is headed by PHP DIG Dr Abid Khan while SP Headquarters Afzal Nazir, SSP Shujaat Ali Rana and DSPs from the headquarters are also part of the board. A total of eight langris, seven sanitary workers and one gardener will be recruited. The recruitment process will continue till May 26.