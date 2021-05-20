IG urges cops to complete vaccination process

LAHORE:IG Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the officers and personnel of the district police as well as the officers and personnel of the field formations should complete their vaccination process as soon as possible and the senior officers should vaccinate the remaining staff under personal supervision.

He issued these instructions to the officers during a meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. During the meeting, DIG Welfare informed IG Punjab that corona vaccine is being administered to officers over 40 years of age in all districts of the province with the help of government and so far 14679 officers and personnel between 50 and 60 years of age have been vaccinated against corona While 6954 officers and personnel between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against corona virus.

He further said that a total of 21633 officers and personnel above the age of 40 years have been vaccinated against corona while the vaccination of the remaining staff is going on uninterruptedly and in all the districts besides the district police Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Officers and personnel in other field formations including Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP are also being vaccinated against corona. IG Punjab directed that all officers should ensure implementation of SOPs during duty and face masks should be considered an integral part of the uniform, and hand sanitisation should be ensured at any cost.

2258 cops vaccinated: The Corona Vaccination Centre at District Police Lines Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been providing vaccination facilities to the police personnel on daily basis with a view to make the police force protected from coronavirus. Senior police officers have continuously been monitoring the vaccination process and standard of facilities being provided to the police officers and officials at this vaccination centre. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar informed that as many as 2258 police personnel above age of 30 years have so far been vaccinated at this centre during last nine days.

He directed MS of the hospital to provide best possible facilities to the police personnel visiting the vaccination centre. Around ten thousands police personnel will be vaccinated at this Police Vaccination Centre, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added. The number of Data Entry and Registration Counters has been increased to meet the target of vaccination in given timeline, he concluded.